March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and Kelly Marie Tran present the Oscar for best animated short film during the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK

I know sports guy Jeff Thomas is all geeked out about this since he’s seen every Star Wars movie multiple times, wears his Luke Skywalker pajamas every night for bed and you gotta admit…what took them so long to finally give him his star, along the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Was Darth Vader one of the voters?

Well you of Star Wars fandom might enjoy the awards ceremony HERE, thanks to Fox 11 TV in Los Angeles.

