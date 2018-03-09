Filed Under:motley crue, pam anderson, Tommy Lee
1 June 2007 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Magician Hans Klok and actress Pamela Anderson (Pictured) performing in the show "The Beauty of Magic" at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Photo Credit: Stage Entertainment/Sipa Press/0706041933

Nothing like a family fist fight to bring Pamela Anderson out swinging too. She supports her son Brandon, who punched out his dad Tommy Lee, her ex. She calls Tommy “a disaster spinning out of control”. This just gets juicier and juicier.

Latest developments HERE

She went on to call Tommy  “The definition of narcissist/sociopath.” This surprised many who were unaware that she Knew the definition in the first place.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live