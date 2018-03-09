1 June 2007 - Las Vegas, Nevada - Magician Hans Klok and actress Pamela Anderson (Pictured) performing in the show "The Beauty of Magic" at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. Photo Credit: Stage Entertainment/Sipa Press/0706041933

Nothing like a family fist fight to bring Pamela Anderson out swinging too. She supports her son Brandon, who punched out his dad Tommy Lee, her ex. She calls Tommy “a disaster spinning out of control”. This just gets juicier and juicier.

She went on to call Tommy “The definition of narcissist/sociopath.” This surprised many who were unaware that she Knew the definition in the first place.