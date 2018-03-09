Sep 17, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Charmeachealle Moore (50) during the fourth quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are acquiring Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins. The Browns will reportedly be giving up two draft picks for Landry.

Landry had a career high 112 receptions in the 2017 seasons, to go along with a career high 9 TD catches.

Landry has also never missed a game due to injury in his career.