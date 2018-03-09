U2: “With Or Without You“

ALBUM: The Joshua Tree

YEAR: 1987

WRITER: Bono

U2 released The Joshua Tree, which became the first album in history to sell over a million copies on CD, on this day in 1987.

LYRICS:

See the stone set in your eyes See the thorn twist in your side I wait for you Sleight of hand and twist of fate On a bed of nails she makes me wait And I wait without you With or without you With or without you Through the storm we reach the shore You give it all but I want more And I’m waiting for you With or without you With or without you I can’t live With or without you And you give yourself away And you give yourself away And you give And you give And you give yourself away My hands are tied My body bruised, she’s got me with Nothing to win and Nothing left to lose And you give yourself away And you give yourself away And you give And you give And you give yourself away With or without you With or without you I can’t live With or without you With or without you With or without you I can’t live With or without you With or without you