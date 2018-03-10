Photo Credit: JR Eaton/Entercom Cleveland

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Keyboard great Keith Emerson dies of a self-inflicted gunshot at his home in Santa Monica, California. The Englishman, 71, was suffering from depression and worsening physical problems with his hands.

2008-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame holds its 23rd annual induction ceremony, in New York. The Class of 2008 consists of The Dave Clark Five, The Ventures, Madonna, John Mellencamp and Leonard Cohen. Philly soul moguls Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff receive the newly named Ahmet Ertegun Award.

2005-Original Molly Hatchet vocalist Danny Joe Brown passes away due to complications from diabetes. He was 53. He had been battling various health problems since suffering a stroke in 1998. Brown was the vocalist on the band’s biggest hit, “Flirting With Disaster.”

2003-The 18th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is held at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York, honoring AC/DC, The Clash, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, The Police and The Righteous Brothers.

1981-The Rolling Stones release the compilation album Sucking in the ’70s.

1979-The Sex Pistols sign with English A&M Records in a ceremony held outside Buckingham Palace. The label drops the band a week later. The Pistols get to keep the money.

1977-Pink Floyd‘s Animals album is certified platinum.

1975-John Lennon releases “Stand by Me.” The only hit from his Rock and Roll album of oldies covers will reach the Top 20.

1968-During a concert at Winterland in San Francisco, Cream records the versions of “Spoonful” and “Crossroads” that are on the group’s Wheels of Fire album.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Ament – 55 years old

The Pearl Jam bassist has also played in Tres Mts., Three Fish, Green River, Mother Love Bone and Temple of the Dog. Born 1963.

Rick Rubin – 55 years old

After launching Def Jam Records in his New York University dorm room and went on to produce records for a wide variety of artists, from Run-DMC, The Beastie Boys and The Red Hot Chili Peppers to Mick Jagger and Johnny Cash. Born 1963.

Tom Scholz – 71 years old

Boston guitarist-songwriter-mastermind. Born 1947.