Rock Me Baby Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf – ‘Live At The Fillmore’
Fillmore West, San Francisco, California, USA
August 27th, 1968

Led by John Kay (born Joachim Krauledat, April 12, 1944), John Kay’s gravely tones sounding a mesmerizing call to arms to the counterculture movement rapidly sprouting up nationwide. Steppenwolf’s blazing biker anthem “Born to Be Wild” roared out of speakers everywhere in the fiery summer of 1968 then immortalized on the soundtrack of Dennis Hopper’s underground film classic Easy Rider.

John Kay – lead vocals, rhythm guitar (1967–1972; 1974–1976; 1980–present)

Michael Wilk – keyboards (1982–present)

Gary Link – bass guitar (1982–1984; 2009–present)

Ron Hurst – drums (1984–present)

Danny Johnson – lead guitar, backing vocals (1996–present)

