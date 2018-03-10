Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 6:10am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ann Wilson of Heart at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Saturday, April 7th at 8pm. Tickets are on sale now!
It’s all courtesy of Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: March 12, 2018 6:00am – March 16, 2018 7:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Ann Wilson Ticket Trivia Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, March 12th, 2018 through Friday, March 16th, 2018 between 6:00am and 7:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly answers the daily trivia question will receive two (2) tickets to see Ann Wilson at the Hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield Park, Saturday, April 7th at 8:00pm. Courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $85.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.