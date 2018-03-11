ANNIVERSARIES

BIRTHDAYS

1997-Paul McCartney is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

1972-Neil Young‘s Harvest album, which features “Heart of Gold,” is number-one on Billboard‘s album chart.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young release Deja Vu, the album which includes “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House.”

1967-Pink Floyd release their first single, “Arnold Layne,” in the UK.

1967-The Beatles‘ promo films for “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever” are shown on American Bandstand – two weeks after running on ABC’s prime-time variety show, The Hollywood Palace.

1967-The Lennon-McCartney tune “Yesterday” is named the most-covered song of all time.

George Kooymans – 70 years old

Golden Earring guitarist. Born 1948.