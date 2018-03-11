Filed Under:classic rock almanac

ANNIVERSARIES

BIRTHDAYS

1997-Paul McCartney is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

1972-Neil Young‘s Harvest album, which features “Heart of Gold,” is number-one on Billboard‘s album chart.

1970-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young release Deja Vu, the album which includes “Woodstock,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House.”

1967-Pink Floyd release their first single, “Arnold Layne,” in the UK.

1967-The Beatles‘ promo films for “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields Forever” are shown on American Bandstand – two weeks after running on ABC’s prime-time variety show, The Hollywood Palace.

1967-The Lennon-McCartney tune “Yesterday” is named the most-covered song of all time.

George Kooymans – 70 years old
Golden Earring guitarist. Born 1948.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Tickets On Sale Now: North Coast Vinyl & MemorabiliaFest - May 12, 2018
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live