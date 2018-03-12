TRIVIA

Today’s Question: James Taylor celebrates his 70th birthday today. Taylor began his musical career in 1963 in a duo with guitarist Danny Kortchmar, who later played on many of Taylor’s albums. What was the name of the band they had just before Taylor went solo?

A number of songs Taylor did with them ended up on his self-titled debut for Apple Records.

The band’s name appears in the lyrics of Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.”

When an album of their recordings was released shortly after Taylor became successful, they had to add “Original” to the name because a British band with the same name had scored a hit with “Smile a Little Smile for Me.”

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Mike Hossack, the on-and-off drummer in The Doobie Brothers (“Listen to the Music,” “Long Train Running,” “China Grove” and “Black Water”) from 1971 through 2010, dies of cancer at home in Wyoming. He was 65.

2007-The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts Van Halen, The Ronettes, R.E.M., Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five and Patti Smith in New York. Aretha Franklin performs in a tribute to Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun; James Brown also receives a posthumous tribute.

1997-U2‘s Pop debuts at number-one on the Billboard 200, making it the group’s fifth consecutive chart-topping album.

1994-Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo‘s second daughter, Hana Juliana Giraldo, is born in Tarzana, California.

1982-The Police kick of the second leg of their North American touring behind Ghost in the Machine at the Sportatorium in Miami, Florida.

1979-The Doobie Brothers, climbing the charts with “What a Fool Believes,” are profiled in People.

1974-John Lennon and Harry Nilsson are ejected from the Troubadour in West Hollywood for heckling comedian Tommy Smothers and assaulting a waitress and the Smothers Brothers‘ manager. Outside the club, Lennon scuffles with a photographer and allegedly tells a parking lot attendant, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m Ed Sullivan!”

1971-The Allman Brothers Band record two shows in New York City for use on The Allman Brothers Band at Fillmore East album.

1969-George and Patti Harrison are busted by police who find 120 joints at their Surrey (England) home. They are each released on £200 bond.

1969-Paul McCartney marries American photographer Linda Eastman at the Marylebone Register Office in London. His brother Mike McGear and Beatles road manager Mal Evans are the witnesses. None of the other Beatles attends.

1969-Simon & Garfunkel‘s “Mrs. Robinson” wins in two categories, including Record of the Year, at the 11th annual Grammy Awards. Otis Redding is awarded a pair of posthumous Grammys for “(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay.” Aretha Franklin wins Best R&B Vocal Performance (Female) for “Chain of Fools” and The Temptations get Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group for “Cloud Nine.” Glen Campbell‘s By the Time I Get to Phoenix wins Album of the Year. “Little Green Apples” captures Song of the Year as well as Best Country Song. Best New Artist Jose Feliciano also wins Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Light My Fire.”

1967-The Velvet Underground releases its (debatably) Andy Warhol-produced debut album, The Velvet Underground and Nico.

BIRTHDAYS

James Taylor – 70 years old

The singer-songwriter-guitarist was the definitive soft-rock balladeer of the ’70s. “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Shower the People” helped get him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as did successful remakes of “Mockingbird” (with then-wife Carly Simon), “Wonderful World” and “How Sweet It Is (to Be Loved by You).” Born 1948.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Flying Machine or The Original Flying Machine







