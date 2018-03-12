Jul 20, 2017; Lovelock, NV, USA; O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Mandatory Credit: Jason Bean/Reno Gazette-Journal-Pool Photo via USA TODAY NETWORK

I think the two big TV choices to watch last night were the premiere of the reboot of American Idol, and this, the not previously aired interview OJ Simpson did in 2006 that closely followed the book Simpson also authored and was promoting entitled “If I Did It”. Both OJ and Casey Anthony are the Criss Angel, David Copperfield and Houdini of getting away with murder. In case you missed it, HERE is some of the interview courtesy of TMZ.

Have a great day and…unless OJ Simpson goes off again like this, when Simpson was acquitted of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995, that sure was one fool me once.