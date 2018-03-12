Photo: Richard Lui / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Neil Young not only stars in new Western movie, Paradox—he’s providing the soundtrack.

Young has revealed a new soundtrack album with band Promises of the Real for the previously announced feature film, which is directed by his girlfriends, actress Daryl Hannah.

The soundtrack is set for release on March 23, the same date Paradox debuts on Netflix and will feature Neil Young classics and covers of songs by Lead Belly, Willie Nelson and the Turtles. It also features narration from Nelson.

Paradox the movie will premiere at the SXSW fest in Austin, TX, on March 15.

See the full tracklist for the soundtrack below.

1. Many Moons Ago in the Future (Narrated by Willie Nelson)

2. Show Me

3. Paradox Passage 1

4. Hey

5. Paradox Passage 2

6. Diggin’ in the Dirt (Chorus)

7. Paradox Passage 3

8. Peace Trail

9. Pocahontas

10. Cowgirl Jam

11. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground (Willie Nelson cover)

12. Paradox Passage 4

13. Diggin’ in the Dirt

14. Paradox Passage 5

15. Running to the Silver Eagle

16. Baby What You Want Me to Do?

17. Paradox Passage 6

18. Offerings

19. How Long? (Lead Belly cover)

20. Happy Together (The Turtles cover)

21. Tumbleweed