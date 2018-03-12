Join Bill Louis weekdays at noon for the ‘NCX Classic Cafe where you could win lunch for you and your friends with a $40 gift certificate to Mimi’s Italian Grill & Bar located at 786 East Main Street in Ravenna!

Contest Date Range: March 12, 2018 12:00pm – March 16, 2018 1:00pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Mimi’s Italian Grill & Bar – Classic Cafe, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, March 12th, 2018 through Friday, March 16th, 2018 between 12:00pm and 1:00pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive one (1) Mimi’s Italian Grill & Bar Gift certificate valued at $40.00 courtesy of Mimi’s Italian Grill & Bar located at 786 East Main Street in Ravenna. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE