Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Randy Bachman: Every Song Tells A Story at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Sunday, June 24th at 7:30pm. Performing all the great Guess Who and BTO hits and featuring rare gem stories about the creation of the songs.

21 & older only!

Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Rocksino box office and ticketmaster.com.

It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.