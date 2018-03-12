Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Randy Bachman: Every Song Tells A Story at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Sunday, June 24th at 7:30pm. Performing all the great Guess Who and BTO hits and featuring rare gem stories about the creation of the songs.
21 & older only!
Tickets go on sale this Friday at the Rocksino box office and ticketmaster.com.
It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: March 12, 2018 9:00am – March 16, 2018 5:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Randy Bachman Ticket Appt. Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, March 12th, 2018 through Friday, March 16th, 2018 at the winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm, 4:25pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) tickets see Randy Bachman – Every Song Tells a Story at the Hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield Park on Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 7:30pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $118.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.