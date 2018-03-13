Filed Under:Bryan Adams, pretty woman musical
(140125) -- HARARE, Jan. 25, 2014 (Xinhua) -- Canadian soft rocker Bryan Adams sings during a concert at the Harare International Conference Center in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Jan. 24, 2014. Born in 1959, Adams is best known for his hit song "Everything I Do, I Do It For You" released in 1991. (Xinhua/Stringer) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

The movie “Pretty Woman” has been turned into a musical and will debut tonight in Chicago at the Oriental Theater. Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance have written the songs that help the story move along quickly.

Full info HERE

The show is slated to open on Broadway July 20th at the Nedelander Theater.

