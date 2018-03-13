When It's Raining - Wipers On - Your Lights Better Be Too - It's the Law!Most people don’t realize but more then 50% of the reason you have lights on your car is not for you to see, it’s others to see you. You drive a silver, grey, gray, light blue, light green, white or like color car when it’s raining and add the road mist, people can’t see you. This is why it’s even more important for your lights to be on, so people don’t hit you. The law is, just like other states have, you are using your wipers in the rain, sleet or snow your full lights need to be on. Its your state, share it wisely!