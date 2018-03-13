Haven’t you always dreamed of being in the crowd at the concert for one of your favorite artists and you happen to be noticed by them? And in that fantasy you’re invited onto the stage to sing with them? Well that dream became a reality for 9-year-old Young Vedder when he got to sing with Stone Temple Pilots. Check out the video of him singing Dead and Bloated!
