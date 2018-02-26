Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games Olympics: Closing Ceremony Feb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; United States cross country skier Jessie Diggins bears the United States of America flag during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports