  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Fireworks during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Ladies' 30km cross country gold medalist Marit Bjoergen (NOR) stands during the medal ceremony during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; General view of the Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers in front of the Olympic cauldron during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Perfomers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; A snow globe is revealed during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers hold lighted orbs during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers as fireworks explode during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports
  Feb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; K-Pop boy band EXO performs during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; K-Pop boy band EXO performs view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; K-Pop boy band EXO performs view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Recording artist CL performs during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Performers during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Men's 50km cross country gold medalist Iivo Niskanen (FIN) celebrates during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; An overall view during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; United States athletes during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; United States cross country skier Jessie Diggins bears the United States of America flag during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; View of the prayer pagoda during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
  • Closing Ceremony For The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter GamesOlympics: Closing CeremonyFeb 25, 2018; PyeongChang, South Korea; View of screens sliding during the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Listen Live