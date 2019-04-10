10 Rock Stars That (Mostly) Succeeded at Throwing The First Pitch

By: Anthony Capobianco

People think that rock stars must be under so much pressure when they are up onstage for hours on end, entertaining thousands of people. Now imagine how much pressure it must feel when you've been asked to throw out the first pitch!

America's pastime has been holding the ceremonial first pitch for so long that it has seen its fair share of good throws, bad throws, and completely awful throws. Below are ten rock stars that have been lucky enough to step on the pitchers mound. Now if only some were lucky enough to throw the ball across the plate!

1. Gene Simmons of KISS

2. Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers

3. Lars Ulrich of Metallica

4. Jack White

5. Alice Cooper

6. Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam

7. Geddy Lee of RUSH

8. Tre Cool from Green Day

9. Jerry Cantrell of Alice In Chains

10. Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe