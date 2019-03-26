10 Unforgettable Times Steven Tyler Was Truly a One-of-a-Kind Rockstar

March 26, 2019 marks the 71st birthday for living legend Steven Tyler, and we're celebrating by remember some of our favorite moments.

Now, if you compile a list of true, classic, bona fide rockstars, the Aerosmith frontman is without a doubt at the top of the list. He's defined rock god with the pipes, the style, the attitude, and the outlook on life ever since the '70s!

He even got a special "Happy Birthday" message last year from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr!

Because there really is nobody else quite like Steven Tyler, and because he's celebrating his 71st birthday today, we put together a list of times where he blew us away with his voice, made us laugh, or something so out there that it knocked us on our a$$e$!

1. That time he showed Post Malone what being "Rockstar" was all about

2. That time he and Joe Perry became known as the "Toxic Twins"

3. That time he and Aerosmith appeared on Wayne's World for the first time

4. That time he was a judge on American Idol

5. That time he discussed his battle with addiction with Oprah Winfrey

6. That time he brought his dogs on Late Night with Seth Myers

7. That time he and Joe Perry inducted Led Zeppelin into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

8. That time he started "Janie's Fund"

9. That time he went country with "Love Is In Your Name"

10. Whenever he sings "Dream On"

So with that, join us in wishing this icon a happy 71st birthday. Here's to many, many more years of rocking!

(via Anthony Capobianco at WAAF)