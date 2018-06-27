2018 Browns Training Camp Begins July 26
BEREA, Ohio – 2018 Cleveland Browns Training Camp will feature 15 free public practices at the team’s facility in Berea, beginning Thursday, July 26.
After introducing a new training camp layout last year – highlighted by new seating options with improved sightlines – the Browns have incorporated more seats again this year to accommodate fans, in addition to standing room on field level. Since 2016, Cleveland has increased seating availability at training camp by 325 percent to provide fans an exceptional experience.
Browns fans may secure prioritized access by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis, as space permits.
Browns 2018 season ticket members will have a special window to register for open practices June 27-29 prior to public availability opening at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 29.
Due to additional events at the stadium, the Browns will not host the Orange & Brown Scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium this year.
All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2018.
Fans will have the opportunity to register for prioritized access for up to three practices in Berea, along with a maximum of four guests, as space permits. Parties wishing to attend more than three practices or book for groups of six-or-more people are encouraged to contact the Browns ticket office directly (440-824-3434).
When arriving to open practices, fans can access the Browns training facility through the Beech Street entrance, with gates opening one hour before each session starts. Membership-services stations will also be available to all visitors inside and outside the complex to assist fans.
Parking is available on the campus of Baldwin Wallace University, near the intersection of Beech Street and Bagley Road.
2018 Browns training camp schedule:
Thursday, July 26
2:35-5:30 p.m.
Friday, July 27
3-5:55 p.m.
Saturday, July 28
2:35-5:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 29
3-5:55 p.m
Monday, July 30
2:35-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 31
No practice
Wednesday, Aug. 1
3-5:55 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2
3-5:55 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 3
4-5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 4
4-5:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 5
No practice
Monday, Aug. 6
3-5:55 p.m.
Tuesday Aug. 7
3-5:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
No practice
Thursday, Aug. 9
P1: at NY Giants
7 p.m., News 5
Friday, Aug. 10
No practice
Saturday, Aug. 11
No practice
Sunday, Aug. 12
3-5:55 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 13
3-5:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 14
3-5:55 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
2:35-5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16
No practice
Friday, Aug. 17
P2: vs. Buffalo
7:30 p.m., News 5
Saturday, Aug. 18
No practice
Sunday, Aug. 19
Closed practice
Monday, Aug. 20
Closed practice
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Closed practice
*All practice dates and times include team walkthroughs and are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public for space reasons.
2018 CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP
PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS*
Smoking is prohibited.
Weapons, noisemakers, animals and aerosol cans are prohibited.
Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial video equipment is prohibited.
Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks, and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.
Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.
*Subject to change at team’s discretion.
DIRECTIONS FOR FAN PARKING
From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn left onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)
Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility
Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)
Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235
Turn right onto Bagley Road
Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right
Parking available at Baldwin Wallace
Handicap Parking: Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.