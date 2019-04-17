Browns to play at Jets Week 2 on MNF, Patriots at 4:25 in Week 8

The Cleveland Browns will play four primetime games and three more in the 4:25 national TV slot this coming season.

“It’s great to get the schedule but honestly it really doesn’t matter where the games fall. It’s our job to be ready, regardless of when or what time we play,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said. “We know our fans are very excited about the season and we know they will carry that excitement into the season opener. Right now, our focus must be on ourselves and not on any other team. For us, it’s about coming to work every day, intent on improvement.”

Cleveland will host Tennessee Sept. 8 to kick off the season and then play their next two in primetime – at the Jets and back home against the Los Angeles Rams.

The game everyone has been talking about – the trip to New England – is scheduled for week eight Oct. 27 at 4:25.

The Thursday night game with the Steelers in Cleveland Nov. 14 is sandwiched between a pair of home games as part of a three-game homestand – the Bills Nov. 10 and Dolphins on the 24th.

“We appreciate the atmosphere our fans create for us on game day. That is very important to our success but we definitely want that energy to reach another level at homes games this season,” Kitchens said. “We want fans in their seats early and we want the building to be very, very loud. We plan on doing our part to help create more excitement, so we are going to continue to work hard to individually and collectively improve as football team during the offseason.”

The Browns will face the Bengals twice in December, including the season finale Dec. 29 at Cincinnati, and play three of their final five on the road.

PRESEASON

Thursday, Aug. 8 – Washington Redskins – 7:30 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Saturday, Aug. 17 – at Indianapolis Colts – 4:00 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Friday, Aug. 23 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

Thursday, Aug. 29 - Detroit Lions – 7:30 p.m./News 5 Cleveland

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 8 - Tennessee Titans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 16 (Mon) – at New York Jets – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 3: Sept. 22 – Los Angeles Rams – 8:20 p.m./NBC

Week 4: Sept. 29 - at Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 7 (Mon) – at San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 6: Oct. 13 – Seattle Seahawks – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 27 - at New England Patriots – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 3 – at Denver Broncos – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 10: Nov. 10 – Buffalo Bills – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 14 (Thu) – Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:20 p.m./FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 12: Nov. 24 – Miami Dolphins – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 13: Dec. 1 – at Pittsburgh Steelers – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 14: Dec. 8 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 15 - at Arizona Cardinals – 4:05p.m./CBS

Week 16: Dec. 22 - Baltimore Ravens – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 17: Dec. 29 - at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS