2019 Cleveland Browns training camp fan guide

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will kick off their 25th training camp at their training and administrative complex in Berea, Ohio on Thursday.

92.3 The Fan will broadcast live during open sessions from the northwest corner of the Browns facility and host an interactive photo booth.

Here’s what you need to know about the fan experience this year.

TICKETS

The team says all tickets for camp are sold out for all sessions except for the Orange and Brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 3. All tickets for Berea sessions are accessible through the Browns mobile app and there are no paper tickets available.

PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS

Smoking is prohibited.

Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.

Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.

Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).

Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.

Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.

*All rules are subject to change at team’s discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE TIME (ET) DATE TIME (ET) Thursday, July 25 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 9 3:45-5:25 p.m. Friday, July 26 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 10 2:45-4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 27# 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Aug. 11 No practice Sunday, July 28 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Aug. 12 10 a.m.-noon Monday, July 29 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Aug. 13 No practice Tuesday, July 30 No practice Wednesday, Aug. 14 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Wednesday, July 31 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Aug. 15 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Thursday, Aug. 1 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Aug. 16 Practice in Westfield, Ind. Friday, Aug. 2 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 17 P2: at Indianapolis Saturday, Aug. 3 Orange & Brown Scrimmage 4 p.m., News 5 4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday, Aug. 18 No practice Sunday, Aug. 4 No practice Monday, Aug. 19 Closed practice Monday, Aug. 5 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday Aug. 6 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 21 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Aug. 7 No practice Thursday, Aug. 22 No practice Thursday, Aug. 8 P1: vs. Washington Friday, Aug. 23 P3: at Tampa Bay 7:30 p.m., News 5 7:30 p.m., News 5

# Annual Cleveland Browns First and Ten Blood Drive

*Gates open one hour prior to listed start time

**All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change. All public practices are subject to weather conditions. Practices moved into the field house will be closed to the public due to space limitations.

TEAM ROSTER

A roster is available through the Browns mobile app under the teams tab.

FOOD AND DRINK

During camp, Aramark will serve fans tasty food and beverage options, including stadium fare at fan-friendly prices. Additionally, multiple Cleveland-area food trucks will be on site during camp to provide guests diverse dining choices.

AUTOGRAPHS

Select Browns players will sign autographs following each training camp session. Autographs and specific player availability are not guaranteed.

COOLING STATION

When Browns fans are looking to cool down and relax, they can visit the Dejá Blue cooling station, located on the compound’s east fence, to rest in the shade with a pleasant mist. Dejá Blue will also provide free water to guests throughout training camp to ensure fans stay hydrated.

PUPPY POUND

For the fifth consecutive year, the Dawg Pound will have the opportunity to meet local animals in need of homes at the Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale. Since the program’s launch, more than 350 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted by Browns fans at training camp practices. The Northeast Ohio SPCA is a non-profit no-kill pet shelter located in Parma. This year, Sugardale will also provide new owners with a puppy starter kit (while supplies last), as well as host a station for the family’s first photo together.

BROWNS PLAY FOOTBALL FIELD

Located on the northeast corner of training camp, the Browns Play Football! Field zone will return. Participants can compete in non-contact passing, receiving and agility drills. Photos will be published weekly on the photo gallery of ClevelandBrowns.com.

MERCHANDISE

Throughout camp, Browns fans can purchase team gear at the indoor Pro Shop to prepare for the 2019 season. Exclusive training camp items will be available at this location during open sessions, as well as many items that are ideal for post-practice autographs. All of the Browns’ net proceeds from sales at the training camp Pro Shop will benefit the Foundation, matching the process for transactions at FirstEnergy Stadium’s Pro Shop.

PROMOTIONAL DATES

Military Appreciation Day (Aug. 6): As an extension of the Browns’ year-round commitment to individuals who serve the country, a group of military members representing all branches and their families were invited to training camp to be recognized by the Browns through the USO of Northern Ohio. The USO of Northern Ohio is a community partner of the First and Ten movement. Arby’s will also provide lunch to the special guests. Arby’s will also provide lunch for the VIP guests.

Sugardale Hot Dog Truck and Trailer (July 25-28): Fans can stop by the Sugardale Hotdog Truck and Trailer for a free hot dog during practice sessions on July 25-28 and Aug. 10.

Universal Windows Direct (July 25-29, July 31-Aug. 2, Aug. 5-6): Universal Windows Direct will offer Browns fans a free t-shirt when signing up for a free in-home consultation.

JACK Cleveland Casino (July 31, Aug. 1): JACK Cleveland Casino will provide giveaways for eligible fans through their prize wheel during select training camp dates.

Power Home Solar (July 25, July 28, Aug. 6, Aug. 9): At the Power Home Solar booth, fans can collect some exclusive Browns items while powering phones at their charging stations.

Ohio Sports Group Memorabilia Auctions (July 27, Aug. 10): Browns fans will have the chance to add to their memorabilia collections through Ohio Sports Group’s auctions at training camp. Attendees can swing by the station to check out and bid on items from current Browns players and alumni.

Fifth Third Bank (Aug. 2): When entering training camp gates on Aug. 2, the first 1,500 Browns fans in attendance can pick up autograph cards for post-practice interactions.

College Advantage (Aug. 12): Fans attending the team’s practice on Aug. 12 can visit the College Advantage booth for prizes and to learn more about how to start saving for college now.

DIRECTIONS

From the North to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 South (Columbus) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the South to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-71 North (Cleveland) to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn left onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the East to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 West (Toledo) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

From the West to Cleveland Browns Training Facility

Take I-480 East (Youngstown) to I-71 South (Columbus)

Continue on I-71 South to Bagley Road exit #235

Turn right onto Bagley Road

Continue on Bagley Road to Beech Street on right

Parking available at Baldwin Wallace

HANDICAP PARKING

Handicap-accessible parking is located at the Berea training facility. Parking and entry for those with a proper handicap tag will be available near the Browns training facility entrance at 76 Lou Groza Blvd.

Keep up on all things Browns Training Camp 2019 here.