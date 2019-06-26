MLB All-Star Game Celebrity Softball Game Details
It will be Cleveland against the World!
Every year during MLB All-Star Week, the city and home stadium hosts a celebrity softball game on the Sunday before the game.
In 2019, the theme will be 'Cleveland vs. The World,' and we wouldn't have it any other way.
Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the annual game on Tuesday and it includes a mix of actors, musicians and former athletes, including former Indians Jim Thome, Kenny Lofton, Carlos Baerga, Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner.
The teams have yet to be announced, but we've put the players who we think will be on the Cleveland team in bold.
Johnny Bananas – MTV Challenge
Stephanie Beatriz – Actress, Brooklyn 99
Simone Biles – Olympic Gold Medalist
Drew Carey – Comedian
Priah Ferguson – Actress, Stranger Things
Jennie Finch – Softball Olympian
Jamie Foxx – Academy Award-winning actor
Max Greenfield – Actor, New Girl
Travis Kelce – KC Chiefs Tight End
Machine Gun Kelly – Musician/Actor
Allie LaForce – Turner Sports broadcaster
Jerry Lorenzo – Fashion/Sneaker Designer
Anthony Mackie – Actor, Avengers
Stipe Miocic – MMA Fighter
Mike “The Miz” Mizanin – WWE superstar
Dascha Polanco – Actress, Orange is the New Black
Dr. Oz – Television Host
Quincy – Actor, Star
Scott Rogowsky – Comedian & DAZN Host
J.R. Smith – Cleveland Cavalier
Colton Underwood – Former NFLer & TV Personality
Daddy Yankee – Reggaeton recording artist
The softball game is Sunday, July 7 at 5 p.m. at Progressive Field, followed by the All-Star Futures Game.
Though the game is played on Sunday, it will air on Monday night on ESPN following the Home Run Derby.