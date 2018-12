The 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced.

The seven inductees that make up the Class of 2019:

Def Leppard

The Cure

Stevie Nicks

Radiohead

Janet Jackson

Roxy Music

The Zombies

The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.