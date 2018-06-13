3 Browns undergo surgery, Howard Wilson expected to miss season

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cornerback Howard Wilson is expected to miss his second straight season after undergoing surgery to repair a left patella tendon tear the team announced Tuesday.

Wilson, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft, broke his left kneecap during rookie minicamp last year.

Rookie defensive end Chad Thomas had surgery to repair a sports hernia and punter Britton Colquitt underwent what the team is calling a “knee procedure.” Both are out for minicamp this week but are expected to return for training camp at the end of July.

Cleveland drafted Thomas in the third round, 67th overall.

Colquitt averaged a career high 47.6 gross yards per punt in 2017 for the Browns. His 40.6 net averge was a Browns record, surpassing the mark he set in 2016 of 40.3.