AC/DC's "Hells Bells" Featured in J.J. Abrams' Horror Flick 'Overlord' Trailer

What do you get when you mix John Carpenter's The Thing with Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan, and add a hint of the 1981 Sci-Fi/Fantasy film Heavy Metal? Well, you get the trailer for J.J. Abrams' upcoming WWII horror film, Overlord.

Hitting theaters on November 9th, Overlord follows allied troops landing behind enemy lines on the eve of D-Day to carry out a critical mission that could turn the tide of the war. But they soon realize that there are some terrifying things going on behind closed doors as they close in on their target.

To make this flick sound even better... They used AC/DC's iconic hit "Hells Bells." Check out the trailer below: