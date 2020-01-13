Your 2020 Oscar Nominations
Happy Nomination Day! This morning at approximately 8:13, I started counting down to watch the Oscar nominations live because I'm a major movie nerd. I hada notebook and pencil ready to go so I could take notes. Joker is in the lead with 11 nominations, while 1917, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, and The Irishman were all right behind with 10 nominations each.
So, without further aideu, here are (some of) your Oscar nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards!
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role:
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo - Harriett
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellwegger - Judy
Best Director:
Sam Mendes - 1917
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Todd Phillips - Joker
Despite winning a Golden Globe, Taron Egerton did not receive an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. In fact, the only nomination Rocketman received was for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."
Not only did Scarlett Johansson get a Leading Actress nomination for Marriage Story, she also got a Best Supoprting Actress nomination for Jojo Rabbit!
Kathy Bates got a Supporting Actress nomination for Richard Jewell and Tom Hanks got a Supporting Actor nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.
But my favorite nomination comes from the Animated Short category- Kitbull! It's a beautiful story about a pit bull that is raised for dog fighting. He befriends a stray cat after nearly dying and they run off together. I'm a huge pit bull advocate and the short film is a beautiful (and brutally emotional) testament to what pit bulls are unfortunately seen as/used as and the kind of dog they can become with love. It just shows that they are not born aggressive and are just as deserving of your love as any other dog!
You can check out the rest of the nominations here!