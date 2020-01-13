Your 2020 Oscar Nominations

Happy Nomination Day! This morning at approximately 8:13, I started counting down to watch the Oscar nominations live because I'm a major movie nerd. I hada notebook and pencil ready to go so I could take notes. Joker is in the lead with 11 nominations, while 1917, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood, and The Irishman were all right behind with 10 nominations each.

So, without further aideu, here are (some of) your Oscar nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards!

Best Picture:

Ford v Ferari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriett

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellwegger - Judy

Best Director:

Sam Mendes - 1917

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Todd Phillips - Joker

Despite winning a Golden Globe, Taron Egerton did not receive an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Elton John in Rocketman. In fact, the only nomination Rocketman received was for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."

Not only did Scarlett Johansson get a Leading Actress nomination for Marriage Story, she also got a Best Supoprting Actress nomination for Jojo Rabbit!

Kathy Bates got a Supporting Actress nomination for Richard Jewell and Tom Hanks got a Supporting Actor nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

But my favorite nomination comes from the Animated Short category- Kitbull! It's a beautiful story about a pit bull that is raised for dog fighting. He befriends a stray cat after nearly dying and they run off together. I'm a huge pit bull advocate and the short film is a beautiful (and brutally emotional) testament to what pit bulls are unfortunately seen as/used as and the kind of dog they can become with love. It just shows that they are not born aggressive and are just as deserving of your love as any other dog!

You can check out the rest of the nominations here!