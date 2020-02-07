Final Predictions for the 2020 Oscars

We're just going to dive right in! Here are my predictions for the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards and who I think the upsets will be.

BEST PICTURE: 1917 - This film has. It. All. I cannot even fully describe how incredible this film was. I've seen a number of the films nominated for Best Picture, but I truly believe that 1917 will win big. Possible upset? Parasite.

BEST DIRECTOR: Sam Mendes, 1917 - The work he did on this film was remarkable. He made you feel small compared to the tragedies of war. He made you feel like you were there. Possible upset? Bong Joon Ho, Parasite.

BEST ACTOR: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - I did not see Joker and I was never all that interested in seeing it. Honestly it might stem from seeing Juaquin Phoenix in Her, which I found to be strange and uncomfortable. But considering the accolades he has already recevied from this film, I would be surprised if anybody else won. Possible upset? Adam Driver, Marriage Story.

BEST ACTRESS: Renee Zellweger, Judy - This is another one I haven't seen yet but I know it's available at Red Box and I'm probably going to grab it sometime this weekend before our Oscar party on Sunday. It looks incredible and I am a sucker for biopics (hello, I, Tonya is one of my favorite movies). Possible upset? Cynthis Erivo, Harriet.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood - Brad Pitt has been nominated for an acting Oscar three times before (yet somehow not for Inglorious Basterds or Fight Club) and now is the time that he will finally win. His character was so great in Tarantino's 9th film- he and Leo played off of each other so well. Possible Upset? Al Pacino, The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Laura Dern, Marriage Story - Honestly I'm picking Laura Dern for this one because she is a gift that none of us deserve. Her performance in Little Women was outstanding, but it might not have been enough screen time to qualify for her a nomination there, which is why I'm rooting for her in Marriage Story. Dern has always been an incredible actress, but she's really been at the top of her game for the last few years. This is her third Oscar nomination and I would love to see her win it. Possible Upset? Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Little Women - I saw this movie by myself and I loved every moment of it. By far the best adaptation of the story. It was heartbreaking, fun, and funny, the way it was always meant to be. Greta Gerwig's adaption on this classic story is the perfect balance of the aforementioned attributes thanks to the writing and casting. Possible Upset? Jojo Rabbit

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: 1917 - I really believe 1917 will nearly sweep the categories its nominated for. I don't think Joker will win as many Oscars as people want it to. Possible upset? Knives Out

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: Missing Link - Look, Toy Story 4 is slated to win like its predecessor Toy Story 3. BUT I think Missing Link will take home the Oscar. I love Disney, don't get me wrong, but Disney wins most of these Oscars. And without Frozen 2 being nominated, I think Missing Link has a better shot at winning. Possible upset? I think Missing Link is the upset and that's who I think will win.

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM: Hair Love - This is one I haven't seen, but based on the images alone, it looks like it has done something totally an completely different as far as animation goes. Possible Upset? Kitbull (which is what I WANT to win)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Parasite - This film is receiving accolades and outstanding reviews left and right AND it's nominated for Best Picture. I will be SHOCKED if it doesn't win this category. Possible upset? No one. I don't think anyone will beat Parasite on this.

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Joker - I don't think Joker will win all of the big categories it would like to, but this film has the kind of costume design that the Academy will enjoy. The period pieces (like Little Women) don't always win because costume design is about more than portraying the right time period- the costume design shows you the mood, the theme, motifs, character development, and more. That's why Joker will probably win. Possible upset? once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING: Joker - Similar to costume design, hair and makeup tell you the mood, theme, motifs, etc. of a film. Hair and makeup is not just about getting it right for a biopic or the time period portrayed. Why do I know this stuff? I was a costume designer for high school theatre and worked in the hair and makeup department. I'm kind of a nerd for this stuff. While I want 1917 to win all of its categories, I don't think it holds a candle to Joker. Possible upset? Judy.

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: 1917 - This film was made to look like it was shot all in one take with incredible views of the landscape. The best example of this? The city on fire. When our hero wakes up in the middle of the night, it is pitch black. He cannot see. The only light guiding him to his destination is fire and flashes of flares. It's breathtaking. Possible upset? The Lighthouse. But I truly believe 1917 will take home the Oscar.

BEST FILM EDITING: 1917 - I told you that 1917 will nearly sweep. Possible upset? Ford v Ferrari

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: 1917 - Aside from the Irishman, I really believe the other nominees are in this category as fillers. Avengers only got this nomination because the Academy doesn't like it when Marvel films are nominated for more than the technical achievements. The Lion King? It's just CGI, it's not a new technology. Star Wars? Incredible end to a saga but again, it's just filler. Possible upset? The Irishman, obviously. It's the only other nominee in this category with some meat to it.

BEST SOUND EDITING & SOUND MIXING: 1917 - Though not the same by any means, I am combining these categories because it's pretty obvious 1917 will win. The WWI drama does an incredible job of both editing and mixing. If you've seen the film, you know what I'm talking about. Possible upset? Ford v Ferrari for both categories.

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: 1917 - I am continuing to make a point of how many categories this film will win. Possible upset? Jojo Rabbit.

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: 1917 - Again,I must mention the scene of a ruined city that is completely burning in the middle of the night. The music there is incerdible. You can feel the intensity of the moment thanks to the swelling of the orchestra. Possible upset? Joker.

BEST ORIGINAL SONG: Into the Unknown, Frozen 2 - Frozen 2 was great. I loved it. But I understand why the Academy didn't nominate it for Best Animated Feature Film- it definitely wasn't as good as the first one. But Into the Unknown is a total jam that really showcases Idina Menzel's range. Possible Upset? (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

BEST DOCTUMENTARY: American Factory - I honestly wish one of the Fyre Fest documentaries had been nominated here. They were both sooo well done. But since they weren't nominated, I think American Factory will win based on the story it tells. Possible upset? For Sama

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - I don't know this category quite as well, so I'm going with the research I've done and what I've read on this one. Possible upset? None. The top sites are saying this will be the winner.

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: The Neighbors' Window - It's the story of a woman who envies the people next door. Though this is one I haven't seen, the reviews I've read say that this is the sort of short film that clicks with the Academy. Sad but true how predictable some part of the Oscars have become at this point, with myself being one of the people giving in. Possible upset? A Sister