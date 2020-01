The Class of 2020 Rock Hall Inductees have officially been announced. Here are the inductees of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020:

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T-Rex

The 35th annual induction ceremony will take place right here in Cleveland on Saturday, May 2nd, 2020 at Public Auditorium!