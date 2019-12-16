The 50 Best Shows of the Decade

Not only are we coming to the end of 2019, we are coming to the end of a decade. Rolling Stone recently put out a list of the 50 best shows of the 2010s and I have to say that I agree with this list because I have watched (or am currently watching) a good chunk of the shows listed. Some of these shows might be what you see on television, some are on streaming services, and some started off on television and then had their last season put on a streaming service.

One of the most underrated shows, BoJack Horseman, made it to the #4 spot which is insane to me because I don't know a lot of people who watch it. It's a wonderful show that's actually a pretty dark satire about Hollywood, celebrities, and 90s TV stars. There's a lot of great comedy and hilairously self-aware storytelling, but while all of that is going on, your main character is dealing with addiction and mental illness.

You'll even see some kids shows on this list too, like Stephen Universe and Gravity Falls. But you've got your classics, like Game of Thrones and Veep on this list too. And Michael Schurr hits, like Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The 2010s was an incredible decade for television and I definitely watch too much of it!