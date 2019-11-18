Watch This 9-Year-Old Girl Jam Out To Her Nirvana Cover

I think we all love seeing kids show genuine interest in music and decide to pick up an instrument. My mom had always hoped I would play the trumpet like her late sister did and boy was she happy when I came home from school in the 5th grade and told her I wanted to play the trumpet (which I went on to play through senior year of high school). But I think we can all agree that the drums are a much harder instrument to master and this video of a 9-year-old girl jamming out to In Bloom by Nirvana is AMAZING.

Video of Nirvana - In Bloom - Drum Cover

You can see how much she genuinely enjoys playing the drums and you can tell that she is really rocking out. She even starred in a commercial where she shows off her impressive skills by playing Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds!

You don't see a lot of prominent, female drummers, so I hope this girl keeps killing it and keeps on rockin'!