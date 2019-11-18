Watch This 9-Year-Old Girl Jam Out To Her Nirvana Cover
I think we all love seeing kids show genuine interest in music and decide to pick up an instrument. My mom had always hoped I would play the trumpet like her late sister did and boy was she happy when I came home from school in the 5th grade and told her I wanted to play the trumpet (which I went on to play through senior year of high school). But I think we can all agree that the drums are a much harder instrument to master and this video of a 9-year-old girl jamming out to In Bloom by Nirvana is AMAZING.
You can see how much she genuinely enjoys playing the drums and you can tell that she is really rocking out. She even starred in a commercial where she shows off her impressive skills by playing Don't You (Forget About Me) by Simple Minds!
You don't see a lot of prominent, female drummers, so I hope this girl keeps killing it and keeps on rockin'!