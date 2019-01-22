Bohemian Rhapsody Scores Big In Oscar Nominations

The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards are officially here! I just finished watching the live stream and I think this year's nominees are pretty fair. But the one we're all excited about is...BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY!

Not only did Rami Malek score a Best Actor nomination, the film also received a Best Picture nomination. Bohemian Rhapsody was also nominated for Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Film Editing, walking away with a total of five nominations.

A Star Is Born blew up with nominations in eight categories, including Best Actor (Bradley Cooper), Best Actress (Lady Gaga), Best Supporting Actor (Sam Elliot), and Best Original Song (Shallow).

Black Panther, one of the best superhero films I've seen, also managed to score seven nominations, one of them being Best Picture!

But Roma and The Favourite came out on top with 10 nominations each.

Congratulations to all the nominees! The Oscars air on February 24th, so I will be staying up late and hosting my annual viewing party. Check out the rest of the Academy's nominations here!