Rami Malek Predicted To Win Big At 91st Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards are just days away! The hostless show airs on Sunday and the final preidctions are coming out. Rami Malek, who won for his portrayal as Freddie Mercury at the Golden Globes, is predicted to take home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role on Sunday.

Other big winners predicted for the Oscars are Roma for Best Picture and Glenn Close for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

However, according to IndieWire, they are predicting that Christian Bale will take home the Oscar for Vice. And I don't know about you, but I saw Vice and Christian Bale was unrecognizable and his performance was incredible.

Most of the predictions for this year's Oscars are the same; Regina King for Best Supporting Actress, Mahershala Ali for Best Supporting Actor, and in turn of events (in my opinion) a non-Disney movie is predicted to win Best Animated Feature Film- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse! Although I think it should go to Isle of Dogs, one of the best Wes Anderson films I've seen in a long time.

And don't forget that Queen will be at the Oscars and I'm sure their performance will be unforgetable!