Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

November 17, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Wide receiver Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up

Hannah Foslien / Stringer

Before their win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen paid tribute to the late, great Alex Trebek with these pre-game cleats.

One shoe has a picture of Trebek and the other shoe has "We will miss you, Alex" with a Final Jeopardy bet of $19,000. Now obviously this is not written in the form of a question, but it looks like it's supposed to reference the contestant who wrote this as his answer in Final Jeopardy last year.

 

