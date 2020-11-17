Vikings Wide Receiver Adam Thielen Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek
November 17, 2020
Before their win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen paid tribute to the late, great Alex Trebek with these pre-game cleats.
One shoe has a picture of Trebek and the other shoe has "We will miss you, Alex" with a Final Jeopardy bet of $19,000. Now obviously this is not written in the form of a question, but it looks like it's supposed to reference the contestant who wrote this as his answer in Final Jeopardy last year.