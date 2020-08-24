Help Moira Find Her Fur-Ever Home

Are you looking for a chill little lady who loves going for walks and car rides? Well look no further than Moira, an APL staff and volunteer favorite!

All of the staff at the APL love Moira. She was pretty nervous and shy at first, but it didn't take long for her to warm up to us. I've noticed that she loves going outside and basking in the sun. It's where her smile is the brightest!

Miss Moira -- A post shared by Alanna Crummie (@alanna_pc) on Jul 26, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Moira will need an gentle and understanding family- it took her a little bit to warm up to the staff and volunteers, so it would probably take her a little bit of time to warm up to you and your family as well.

If you are interested in adopting Moira, simply go to the APL's website and submit your application for adoption there! The adoptions staff will call you to go over your application (and Moira's medical and behavioral history) in the order in which your application was received. As long as everything sounds good from there, the staff will schedule a meet and greet for you! If the meet and greet goes well and you fall in love with Moira, then you'll be able to move forward with her adoption.