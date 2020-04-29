Two Students at the University of Akron Have Developed a Homework Hotline

Two students at the University of Akron have developed a homeowrk and tutoring hotline for students in grades K-12 as they learn in a non-traditional school setting. The students, Cheyenne Oechsle and Matthew Derksen, are both in the LeBron James Family Foundation College of Education program at Akron.

The homework hotline is available through a phone call or virtually, with students or parents being able to set up appointment times for any help that might needed. The UA students that K-12 students will be working with are all studying to become educators themselves, so it not only benefits the students who might be struggling, it also benefits the college students and allows them to start working with the age groups they might be teaching one day.

The program will start today and run until the end of the school year. Orchsle said, "We wanted to create something that would help ease the burden that teachers, parents and students are facing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic."