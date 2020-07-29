See Producer Alanna's One Year Weight Loss Transformation

On July 27th, 2019, I said yes to the dress. I also said yes to losing some weight because man, it was time for me to get my act together. I was not very healthy. Walking up the stairs winded me, I was tired all the time, and I ate like crap. I started going to the gym one year ago today with absolutely no goals in mind. I had no idea what I wanted to do or how much weight I wanted to lose, I just knew that I wanted to feel good again. I lost my first 10 lbs in about a month and that was definitely the easiest part of this journey, but I still didn't have any particular goals in mind.

After getting an injection that pushed out all of the scar tissue in my bad knee (giving better stability and mobility), I finally set a real goal- lose 40 lbs by July 29th, 2020.

After months of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training), weights, calorie counting, andmeal preping, I had lost about 30 lbs when quarantine hit and the gyms were shut down. Luckily, I didn't gain any weight while I was waiting for the gyms to open back up! Now, I definitely still go to the gym every morning before the show, but there's no one else in there (only crazy people like me workout at 3:30 in the morning!), I sanitize everything before and after I use it, and I wear my mask (yes, I wear a mask while doing intense cardio workouts). And after pushing myself the best I could, I fell short of my one year goal by 5 lbs. BUT I've lost a lot of inches, gained quite a bit of muscle, and my wedding dress had to be exchanged for a much smaller size!

Alanna Crummie

Even though I didn't hit my goal, I'm still really proud of myself and the hard work I put into this journey! I'm not even close to being finished (I'd liike to lose some more weight and tone up by April), but I'm happy with the progress I've made and the confidence I've gained. I can't wait to show it all off in my wedding dress next May!