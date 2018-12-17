We're Ready For These Album Releases In 2019

With a new year comes new year's resolutions and apparently, these artists have already made theirs- to release new albums in 2019! I'm definitely ready to listen to some new releases from these classic and timeless artists.

While Whitesnake and Bryan Adams are among those who have confirmed new albums next year, it looks like Bruce Springsteen, Sammy Hagar, Motley Crue, and more artists are hoping to release new matieral in 2019.

Sammy Hagar said he would like to earn "one more credible musical experiece," and Motley Crue has a movie coming out in March on Netflix, which means a soundtrack and some new songs.

You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax.Were soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing.Its our movie. We know what were doing. ---- https://t.co/QKaDCYKPwG — ⚡️ xxıS ıʞʞıN ⚡️ (@NikkiSixx) September 14, 2018

Bring on 2019!