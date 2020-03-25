How a Cleveland Florist is Raising Spirits During Coronavirus Outbreak

Andrew Thomas of Andrew Thomas Design has been creating beautiful floral displays at Edgewater during this time of uncertainty, self isolation, and social distancing. He said he had all of these flowers available and wanted to create something heartfelt for the city.

The sign reads "Individually, we are one flower. Together, we are a beautiful garden." This is playing off the idea that we are all in this together as we fight the spread of COVID-19.

Thomas says that more displays will be popping up, so keep your eyes on Edgewater and be on the lookout. Remember that you can still walk through the park, just practice social distancing while you do it.