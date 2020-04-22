Add The Animal Hospital of Fairview Park to Your List of Pet Food Pantries

April 22, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

If you have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic in some way, we are all here to help you.

The Animal Hospital of Fairview is one of many places offering a helping hand in these uncertain times, focusing on your pets.

The Animal Hospital of Fairview is joining the Cleveland Animal Protective League and Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter in offering pet food assistance to the residents of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Everything is donation based, so all of this food we are able to provide has been completely donated by others who want to help.

I work at the Cleveland APL and part of my job right now is helping people get the pet supplies they need. We are offering no contact delivery and no contact pickup of the pet supplies you need. 

If you live in the Fairview Park area, you can drive right up to the animal hospital and pickup the food you are in need of. 

If you live in the City of Cleveland, you can contact the Cleveland APL at 216-771-4616.

If you live in Cuyahoga County, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is still here to help you. You can call or text them at 216-706-9363.

We understand that times are tough right now and we want to help you and your pets. We love animals and we know you love yours, so we want to do what we can to help!

