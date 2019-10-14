Newlyweds Registered For Donations To Their Local Animal Shelter Instead Of Gifts

This couple asked for donations for the Wayne County Humane Society over your typical wedding gifts. Like my own fiance and I, these newlyweds have been together for seven years and didn't really need a whole lot of the normal stuff for their wedding. So instead, they dedicated their registry to the Wayne County Humane Society- they asked for things like cat and dog food, but they also asked for coffee for the employees and volunteers. As an animal shelter employee, I can tell you just how meaningful it is to receive so many donations for the animals you work with everyday. But then to the the staff and volunteers thought of as well? That's just as meaningful considering how difficult this line of work can be for us. But on top of all these donations, the Wickhams also donated $2,000 for emergency vet bills the animals might have!

Eric and I plan on doing something pretty similar for our own wedding but instead of an animal shelter, we want to donate to the sea turtle hospital that is down in Topsail- they help sick and injured sea turtles by rehabilitating them and then releasing them back into the ocean when they are healthy!

But seriously, this couple is amazing. It is incredibly selfless to give up gifts for the sake of helping the animals. Words are not enough to thank them!