The Asian Lantern Festival Returns to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Today

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will be bringing back the Asian Lantern Festival! It starts today, July 8th, and runs until August 23rd.

This year's festival will be different for a number of reasons.

- Limited ticket availability to ensure social distancing

- Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online since there is a limited availability

- Interactive experiences

- Acrobatic performances

- 70 new lanterns

The zoo has been recommending (but not requiring) guests to wear face masks, but with the new order from Governor Mike DeWine going into effect this evening, face masks will probably be a good idea for guests to have. Even with limited capacity for the zoo and the festival, you might not be able to social distance as well. The new Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit will also with the purchase of your Asian Lantern Festival ticket.