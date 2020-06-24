Aut-O-Rama Was the Fifth Highest Grossing Movie Theatre in the Country

Last weekend, our very own Aut-O-Rama was revealed to be the fifth highest grossing movie theatre in the country after bringing in over $600,000. The movies they were showing definitely helped- a double feature of Jaws and Jurassic Park. Thanks to drive-ins, Jurassic Park actually became the number one movie in the country AGAIN, almost 30 years after it's original release.

I love going to the drive-in, I just haven't gone in a long time. So many of them have closed over the years and it's always a bit of a trip to get out to one. But with the ability to purchase your tickets online (unlike some other drive-ins in the area), Aut-O-Rama is the closest to the Cleveland area and the one where you're guranteed to get a parking spot.

At the beginning of this pandemic, I said to a lot of friends and my fiance that drive-ins were going to have a revolution and I think I'm right about that. Who knows, maybe we'll see drive-ins open up in more places. They're perfect for social distancing, a fun family experience, and it's something that we grew up with that we can now experience with our own children (well, you guys can, my children all have four legs and tails).

Now, who do I talk to about getting a Twister and Dante's Peak double feature going?