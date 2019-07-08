Baker Mayfield Got Married This Weekend
Congratulations to our very own Baker Mayfield on his wedding! He and his now-wife, Emily, got married in Malibu on Saturday and I won't be the only one to say that they looked absolutely STUNNING.
A HUGE congrats to @bakermayfield and @ewilkinson You guys look so happy together. I'm so happy for you guys❤
Baker proposed to Emily last year and they've been counting down the days ever since. They make a pretty cute couple!
I get to be this guy’s WIFE! Best day of my life. I love you fiancé!!!!!! ♥️ @bakermayfield
Hopefully we'll see some official photos soon! I'd love some more inspiration for my own wedding. It might seem far away now, but our wedding day will be here before we know it. Do you think The Mayfields would be willing to pass some of their extra decorations and wedding advice down to little ol' me?
Congratulations you two! Enjoy the honeymoon, but then it's back to work. We're are exactly two months away from the first game of the season!