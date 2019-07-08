Baker Mayfield Got Married This Weekend

Congratulations to our very own Baker Mayfield on his wedding! He and his now-wife, Emily, got married in Malibu on Saturday and I won't be the only one to say that they looked absolutely STUNNING.

Baker proposed to Emily last year and they've been counting down the days ever since. They make a pretty cute couple!

♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jan 22, 2019 at 8:08am PST

Hopefully we'll see some official photos soon! I'd love some more inspiration for my own wedding. It might seem far away now, but our wedding day will be here before we know it. Do you think The Mayfields would be willing to pass some of their extra decorations and wedding advice down to little ol' me?

Congratulations you two! Enjoy the honeymoon, but then it's back to work. We're are exactly two months away from the first game of the season!