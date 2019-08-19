Watch Baker Mayfield Celebrate Stipe Miocic's UFC Title

Cleveland's very own Stipe Miocic reclaimed his UFC heavyweight title over the weekend in his rematch against Daniel Cormier. And who was watching the fight and cheering him on the whole time? Why, our very own Baker Mayfield!

It's so cool to see Mayfield, who we all know is not a born and raised Clevelander, continue to be so supportive of this city. From shotgunning beers at Indians games and cheering on Stipe Miocic, Mayfield has really shown us that even though he is not from here, this is clearly his home. Miocic even said it was awesome to have Mayfield cheering him on!