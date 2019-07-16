Baker Mayfield Shares Pictures From His Wedding

So Baker Mayfield got married recently and he and his wife finally shared with the world some of the photos from their absolutely BEAUTIFUL wedding.

Best. Day. Ever.---- A post shared by Emily Mayfield (@ewilkinson) on Jul 15, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

Honestly their wedding looks like an absolute dream come true. Meanwhile, I'm afraid to tell anyone what the date of our wedding will be because we haven't officially booked the venue and I don't want to jinx it. But we did pick out some really pretty colors- coastal without being obnoxiously nautical.

Anyway Baker, if you and Emily want to donate some of your decorations and wedding ideas to us, the offer still stands. And I'm sure my fiance would love to have you at our wedding. But the decorations would also be greatly appreciated.