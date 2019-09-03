Parma Barbershop Collecting Items For Hurricane Relief

Starting today, Mario's Barbershop in Parma will be accepting donations to help with relief for the victims of Hurricane Dorian. The owner, Mario Innocenzi, lived in Orlando when Hurricane Charley came through in 2004. And now with Dorian being one of the strongest storms, Innocenzi is collecting items for hurricane relief. This is not the first time Innocenzi has done something like this! Two years ago when Texas was devastated by Hurricane Harvey, he collected donations for the victims.

Innocenzi is asking for diapers, non-perishables, and anything else that might help keep children entertained as they sit in the hurricane shelters. Other things that would probably be good to donate would be blankets, pillows, and maybe some stuff for the people who have brought their four-legged companions along with them (like treats, toys, etc).