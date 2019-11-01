Slats Went Barking In Berea With Olivier Vernon And Charley Hughlett
November 1, 2019
Slats went Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, who talks about Netflix's new watch option, and Charley Hughlett, who talks about Daylight Saving Time. Don't forget to set your clocks this weekend when we gain an hour of sleep!
