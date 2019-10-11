Slats Went Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken
October 11, 2019
Slats went Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Doug Dieken. Eric talks about those scooters that we see all around Cleveland, and Doug talks about how much he hates getting a flu shot (just like Slats).
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
11 Oct
George Thorogood & The Destroyers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
13 Oct
Cleveland Football Home Game Watch Party with Bill Louis at Union House Bar & Restaurant Union House Bar & Restaurant
13 Oct
Union House Bar & Restaurant 1st Annual Clam Bake Union House Bar & Restaurant
16 Oct
Deep Purple: The Long Goodbye Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Oct
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage