Slats Went Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins
October 25, 2019
Slats went Barking in Berea with Jimmy Donovan, who talks about how he and his wife don't celebrate Sweetest Day, and Rashard 'Hollywood' Higgins, who talks about his favorite Halloween costume as a kid.
