Slats Went Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Sheldon Richardson

October 4, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats
Sports

Slats went barking in Berea this week with Eric Kush, who talks about how excited he is for the new Joker movie, and Sheldon Richardson, who, in the spirit of Homecoming season, talks about just barely losing Homecoming King.

barking in berea
Sheldon RIchardson
Eric Kush
Joker
homecoming
Browns
wow

