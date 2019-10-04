Slats Went Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Sheldon Richardson
October 4, 2019
Slats went barking in Berea this week with Eric Kush, who talks about how excited he is for the new Joker movie, and Sheldon Richardson, who, in the spirit of Homecoming season, talks about just barely losing Homecoming King.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
04 Oct
05 Oct
Michael Stanley & The Resonators at Canton Palace Theatre Canton Palace Theatre
07 Oct
10 Oct
Styx MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
11 Oct
George Thorogood & The Destroyers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage